Facts

17:50 04.04.2024

Nova Poshta makes forwarding parcels within Ukraine free of charge before delivery

Nova Poshta, part of the Nova group of companies, has cancelled the forwarding fee throughout Ukraine for parcels if the shipment has not yet been delivered to the department, post office or has not been handed over to the courier for delivery to the address, whereas previously it was operated only within the city, the company's press service said on Thursday.

"We have made it so that our customers can receive parcels exactly where it is convenient for them, and do not overpay for delivery if they mistakenly indicated the wrong recipient's address or the place of receipt has changed," Director of customer services development Yulia Kolesnyk said.

According to the company, forwarding can be ordered through Nova Poshta mobile application or the business account on the website.

It is noted that changing the place of receipt after the parcel has arrived or has been handed over to the courier for delivery will be subject to a fee and will be calculated as for a new shipment.

Tags: #nova_poshta

