Facts

15:16 04.04.2024

Number of Russian attacks in March down by 9% vs Feb – British intelligence

The number of recorded Russian attacks along the entire front line in Ukraine in March 2024 was 9% lower compared to February 2024, falling from approximately 2,340 to 2,120, British intelligence reports.

"The number of reported attacks on the Avdiyivka axis made up a third of all attacks in February, when the town fell to Russian forces, but fell to a quarter in March," the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland said in a report published on Thursday on social network X.

It is noted that the number of registered Russian attacks on the southwest of Donetsk increased from 721 in February to 806 in March, and as a result amounted to 38% of all attacks.

"Despite this effort, Russia did not make any notable gains in the area, and continues to contest small settlements including Novomykhailivka, Heorhiivka and Urozhaine," the intelligence report states.

 

