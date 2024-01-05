Facts

16:08 05.01.2024

Fityo: Enemy starts active operations in Kupyansk axis in Oct, number of Russian soldiers in Khortytsia group's area of responsibility remains unchanged

The enemy started active operations in the Kupyansk axis back in early October and has been conducting offensive on Synkivka daily to reach Kupyansk, the situation did not change, Head of the Public Liaison Service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Command Volodymyr Fityo has said, commenting on The Telegraph's article on Friday.

"We report every day that the enemy attacks the Kupyansk axis. They started active operations back in early October. And since the beginning of October, respectively, an offensive on Synkivka has been conducted with the aim of further offensive on Kupyansk, an important logistic center which had been occupied by the Russian forces at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. They see no success in this direction," he said on air of the Suspilne.Sprotyv project.

The spokesperson emphasized that "the front is active" and Russia did not give up on its plans to capture entire Ukraine.

"Not to mention the fact that they have been conducting offensive operations in specific directions. Our defenders are holding the line. The situation, in principle, is as usual – loud headlines evoke different sentiments in our society. That is why we recommend to receive information from the official sources," he said.

According to Fityo, currently "no accumulation of [enemy] forces near the border with Ukraine" is observed.

"Things remains as it was. The number of occupation army soldiers in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Group remains unchanged as well. The only thing is that they bring reserve forces to make up for the lost personnel."

Earlier, The Telegraph reported, with reference to informed sources, that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were preparing for Russia's new offensive in Kharkiv region, and the estimated date of the launch of the offensive was January 15.

