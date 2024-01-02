Tarnavsky: Enemy reduces number of clashes, intensifies combat aviation operations in Tavria axis

The enemy has reduced the number of clashes in the Tavria axis lately, but intensified its combat aviation operations there – 35 air strikes were launched in the past 24 hours, Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Forces Oleksandr Tarnavsky has said.

"Our soldiers destroyed two Russian BM-21 Grad MLRS and a Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system. The enemy conducted 26 clashes and mounted 823 artillery attacks in the operational area of the Tavria Group. Our defenders, both men and women, bravely hold the line and carry out active operations in specific directions," he said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The enemy lost 357 soldiers and 50 units of military hardware in the past 24 hours. In particular, three tanks, three armored combat vehicles, five artillery systems, two MLRS, one air defense system, 20 drones, ten cars, and three units of special equipment were destroyed, as well as three ammunition depots and two other important enemy targets.