Facts

11:58 02.01.2024

Ukrainian forces destroy 72 air targets, incl ten Kinzhal missiles – Zaluzhny

2 min read
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny said Ukrainian forces destroyed 72 air targets on January 2: ten Kinzhal missiles, three Kaliber ones and 59 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles.

"With the forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, 72 air targets were destroyed: ten out of ten Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles; some 59 out of 70 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles; three out of three Kaliber cruise missiles. Thanks to our air defense soldiers for their work," Zaluzhny said in the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

He said that on the night of January 2, 2024, the enemy repeated a massive attack using various types of air attacks, as was the case on December 29, 2023. Zaluzhny said the enemy attacked civilian and critical infrastructure, industrial and military facilities, the main direction of attack was the capital of Ukraine.

"In the first wave, they attacked with suicide bombers from the south-eastern direction, followed by movement through different regions of Ukraine. All 35 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs were destroyed by air defense, as previously reported," the commander-in-chief said.

In the morning, the enemy used strategic aviation – Tu-95MS bombers. Some 16 aircraft reached the launch line around o6:00 and launched at least 70 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 air-launched cruise missiles. From 07:30, launches of ten Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K fighters were recorded.

In addition, the enemy attacked from the sea with three Kaliber cruise missiles, and from the north with 12 missiles flying along a ballistic trajectory of the Iskander-M/S-300/S-400 type.

"Four Kh-31P anti-radar missiles were used from Su-35 tactical aircraft. According to preliminary results, the enemy used 99 air attack weapons – missiles of various types," Zaluzhny said.

Tags: #air_targets

