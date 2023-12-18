Facts

17:41 18.12.2023

European Council approves 12th package of sanctions against Russia

The European Council has adopted a twelfth package of economic and individual restrictive measures against Russia, it will take effect as soon as it is published in the Official Journal of the EU.

"The Council adopted today a twelfth package of economic and individual restrictive measures in view of the continued Russian war of aggression against Ukraine," it said.

The relevant legal acts will soon be published in the Official Journal of the EU.

The European Council said that these measures "deliver a further blow" to Russia by targeting high-value sectors of the Russian economy.

The European Union will continue to provide strong financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes, it said.

