Von der Leyen on EU’s decision on Ukraine, Moldova: Day that will remain engraved in history of our Union

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, called the day when the leaders of the European Union decided to start accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova the one that will remain in the history of the Union.

She wrote about this on her page on the social network X (twitter.com ), commenting on the decision of the European Council.

“Leaders have decided to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova and to grant candidate status to Georgia. A strategic decision and a day that will remain engraved in the history of our Union. Proud that we have lived up to our promises and delighted for our partners,” von der Leyen said.