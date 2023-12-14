Facts

20:22 14.12.2023

Von der Leyen on EU’s decision on Ukraine, Moldova: Day that will remain engraved in history of our Union

1 min read
Von der Leyen on EU’s decision on Ukraine, Moldova: Day that will remain engraved in history of our Union

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, called the day when the leaders of the European Union decided to start accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova the one that will remain in the history of the Union.

She wrote about this on her page on the social network X (twitter.com ), commenting on the decision of the European Council.

“Leaders have decided to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova and to grant candidate status to Georgia. A strategic decision and a day that will remain engraved in the history of our Union. Proud that we have lived up to our promises and delighted for our partners,” von der Leyen said.

Tags: #president #eu

MORE ABOUT

20:06 14.12.2023
Zelenskyy visits US Army Command in Europe

Zelenskyy visits US Army Command in Europe

19:58 14.12.2023
European Council's decision to open EU accession talks with Ukraine, Moldova a victory for all of Europe – Zelenskyy

European Council's decision to open EU accession talks with Ukraine, Moldova a victory for all of Europe – Zelenskyy

19:33 14.12.2023
European Council decides to open accession negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova

European Council decides to open accession negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova

20:26 13.12.2023
Zelenskyy, Norwegian parliamentarians discuss AFU's needs, further bilateral cooperation

Zelenskyy, Norwegian parliamentarians discuss AFU's needs, further bilateral cooperation

20:25 13.12.2023
EU price ceiling on Russian oil does not apply to Bulgaria - EC representative

EU price ceiling on Russian oil does not apply to Bulgaria - EC representative

20:01 13.12.2023
Stefanyshina allows EU summit to be extended by one day

Stefanyshina allows EU summit to be extended by one day

19:48 13.12.2023
Blocking decision to open EU accession talks for Ukraine, Moldova is not Austria's position - Stefanishyna

Blocking decision to open EU accession talks for Ukraine, Moldova is not Austria's position - Stefanishyna

14:43 13.12.2023
If EU doesn’t decide to start negotiations with Ukraine, it will mean that Putin vetoed this decision – Zelenskyy

If EU doesn’t decide to start negotiations with Ukraine, it will mean that Putin vetoed this decision – Zelenskyy

14:23 13.12.2023
Michel to EU leaders in invitation letter to summit: We must make ‘bold’ decisions, fulfill commitments on Ukraine

Michel to EU leaders in invitation letter to summit: We must make ‘bold’ decisions, fulfill commitments on Ukraine

20:41 12.12.2023
In USA, Zelenskyy discusses with Democratic congressmen needs for military equipment, strengthening air defense, joint production of weapons

In USA, Zelenskyy discusses with Democratic congressmen needs for military equipment, strengthening air defense, joint production of weapons

AD

HOT NEWS

Michel on opening of membership negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova: Historic moment showing credibility, strength of European Union

European Council's decision to open EU accession talks with Ukraine, Moldova a victory for all of Europe – Zelenskyy

European Council decides to open accession negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova

Zelenskyy arrives in Germany: visits Giessen, Wiesbaden – police

Russians continue to launch missile strikes on Kyiv region, no casualties reported

LATEST

Vice Marshal of Polish Senate assures Kondratiuk of strengthening cooperation between states

Michel on opening of membership negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova: Historic moment showing credibility, strength of European Union

Ukrainian aviation carries out two strikes on enemy concentration areas over day – AFU General Staff

Action plan for implementation of Kyiv Development Strategy until 2025 supplemented with measures to overcome consequences of Russian aggression – Kyiv Administration

Finland to close border with Russia again

Occupation forces shell center of Kherson, civilian injured – city administration

Zelenskyy arrives in Germany: visits Giessen, Wiesbaden – police

Russians continue to launch missile strikes on Kyiv region, no casualties reported

Michel raises financing, incl for Ukraine, as first summit issue

NBU Governor explains slight weakening of hryvnia in recent days by seasonality

AD
AD
AD
AD