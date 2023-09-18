Police initiate case into death of Kherson Regional Military Administration's ex-head Lahuta

Kyiv police have opened criminal proceedings into the death of former head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Hennadiy Lahuta, spokesperson of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Yulia Hirdvilis told Interfax-Ukraine.

"On September 13, a wife contacted the police with information about her husband's disappearance. On September 16, he was found dead near the garages," the police spokesperson said.

She said, following the death of Lahuta, Solomiansky district police department of Kyiv opened criminal proceedings under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (premeditated murder) with the mark "suicide."

As reported, Zelenskyy appointed Lahuta to the post of head of the regional administration on October 27, 2021. Previously, he served as deputy head of the regional administration. On July 9, 2022, by decree of Zelenskyy, Lahuta was relieved of his post.

On February 3, 2023, the State Security Service of Ukraine notified Lahuta of suspicion of fraud and forgery of documents.

Information about the death of the former head of the regional administration appeared on Sunday. Deputy of Kherson Regional Council Serhiy Khlan expressed confidence that Lahuta committed suicide. "I do not believe that Lahuta was killed, but I believe that due to pressure and intimidation he was driven to such a state of despair," he said on Facebook.