Facts

19:50 11.09.2023

Zelenskyy, Baerbock discuss Ukraine’s current defense needs, strengthening of air defense

Zelenskyy, Baerbock discuss Ukraine’s current defense needs, strengthening of air defense

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, the press service of the head of state reports.

“The President spoke in detail about the urgent needs of Ukraine's defense forces on the battlefield. Particular attention was paid to further strengthening the Ukrainian air defense system, in particular to protect the south of Ukraine and the "grain corridor". The President emphasized the importance of attracting additional assistance from partners to bolster the artillery of our defenders, in particular through 155 mm caliber systems and long-range missiles,” the message says.

In addition, the parties exchanged views on Ukraine's European integration and the progress made by our country in implementing the recommendations of the European Commission on the status of a candidate for EU membership.

The Head of State emphasized Ukraine's readiness to cooperate closely with Germany in the preparation for the next international conference on the recovery of our country to be held in Berlin in the summer of 2024.

"It is important to ensure the most concrete practical results of the сonference," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Zelenskyy praised the fact that Baerbock began her visit to Ukraine with a visit to one of the energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv region. In this context, it was emphasized that strengthening the resilience of the energy sector is one of the priorities for our country on the eve of the winter period.

The Head of State thanked Germany for its significant support for Ukraine, particularly military and financial. The President emphasized a new package of defense assistance from Germany and a significant contribution to bolstering Ukraine's air defense.

"I am grateful to Chancellor Scholz, his team and the entire German people. During my visit to Germany, we felt strong support from your society," he emphasized.

Tags: #meeting #baerbock #zelenskyy

