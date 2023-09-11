German FM arrives on unannounced visit to Kyiv – media

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived on an unannounced visit to Kyiv, this is her fourth visit to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the newspaper Die Welt said.

"...The politician arrived in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Monday morning for a visit that was initially kept secret for security reasons. A week before the start of the UN General Assembly in New York, the visit was also likely intended as a sign of solidarity," the newspaper said in the statement on Monday.

According to the publication, the head of the Foreign Ministry arrived in Kyiv from Poland at night on a special train. She was met and greeted on the platform by German Ambassador Martin Jaeger.

"Upon arrival, Baerbock promised Ukraine further support on its way to the European Union, but at the same time insisted on continuing reforms, for example, in the fight against corruption," according to the publication. The minister said Ukraine "protects the freedom of all of us."