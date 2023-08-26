Zelenskyy meets with United24 Ambassador Andriy Shevchenko

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with United24 Ambassador Andriy Shevchenko.

“I met with Andriy Shevchenko, an ambassador of the UNITED24 fundraising platform. In the picture there is a T-shirt signed by the players of the Game4Ukraine charity match, which took place in London on August 5 and brought together top world football stars. The proceeds from the match were raised to rebuild the Mykhailo-Kotsiubynskyi Lyceum in Chernihiv region, which was destroyed by the occupiers in March 2022,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram Saturday.

The President thanked everyone who develops the United24 platform and joins in helping Ukrainians.