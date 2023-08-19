Before Independence Day, our team working particularly intensively – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called "weapons for our warriors. New opportunities for our defense. New support packages from our partners" the main task of the week.

"We are doing everything so that on the eve of the Independence Day of our country, it can be said that Ukraine has taken another step towards the circle of the strongest states in the world. Our team is currently working particularly intensively," he said in a video address on Friday.

According to him, "we prepare them with our neighbors in the EU. And also in those regions of Europe where our cooperation with the states has not yet been sufficient. And, of course, with our European partners, with whom we have already proved more than once that European leadership in defending freedom is of global importance."

"Next week is the time of important events for Ukraine. We will not lose a single day of preparation. We will not miss any result for Ukraine. We work every day. Every day we add strength to Ukraine. And I thank everyone who does the same! For Ukraine – only strength," Zelenskyy said.