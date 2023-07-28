Govt appoints Acting Culture and Information Policy Minister

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Acting Culture and Information Policy Minister at a meeting on Friday, representative of the Cabinet of Minister Taras Melnychuk has said.

"Karandeyev Rostyslav Volodymyrovych has been appointed as Acting Culture and Information Policy Minister of Ukraine," he said on the Telegram channel.

Karandeyev previously held the position of First Deputy Culture and Information Policy Minister.

As reported, on July 27, the Verkhovna Rada backed the resignation of Oleksandr Tkachenko as Culture and Information Policy Minister. Some 321 parliamentarians voted in favor of t he decision.