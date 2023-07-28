Facts

17:18 28.07.2023

Govt appoints Acting Culture and Information Policy Minister

1 min read
Govt appoints Acting Culture and Information Policy Minister

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Acting Culture and Information Policy Minister at a meeting on Friday, representative of the Cabinet of Minister Taras Melnychuk has said.

"Karandeyev Rostyslav Volodymyrovych has been appointed as Acting Culture and Information Policy Minister of Ukraine," he said on the Telegram channel.

Karandeyev previously held the position of First Deputy Culture and Information Policy Minister.

As reported, on July 27, the Verkhovna Rada backed the resignation of Oleksandr Tkachenko as Culture and Information Policy Minister. Some 321 parliamentarians voted in favor of t he decision.

Tags: #culture_ministry

MORE ABOUT

19:50 03.03.2023
Some 1,322 objects of cultural infrastructure suffer due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – Culture Ministry

Some 1,322 objects of cultural infrastructure suffer due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – Culture Ministry

14:17 16.05.2022
Culture Ministry documents 331 episodes of Russia’s war crimes against cultural heritage of Ukraine

Culture Ministry documents 331 episodes of Russia’s war crimes against cultural heritage of Ukraine

21:00 01.04.2022
EU culture ministers oppose Russian aggression against Ukraine – Culture Ministry

EU culture ministers oppose Russian aggression against Ukraine – Culture Ministry

15:41 22.05.2021
Culture Ministry announces 22 projects to be implemented under Big Restoration program in 2021

Culture Ministry announces 22 projects to be implemented under Big Restoration program in 2021

11:21 05.01.2021
Culture Ministry ceases to compile list of websites recommended for ban in Ukraine

Culture Ministry ceases to compile list of websites recommended for ban in Ukraine

16:53 17.12.2020
NABU searching Culture Ministry

NABU searching Culture Ministry

15:29 20.10.2020
Culture Ministry recommends reading book 'Vasyl Stus Case,' to buy part of future edition for national libraries

Culture Ministry recommends reading book 'Vasyl Stus Case,' to buy part of future edition for national libraries

14:42 20.08.2020
For next four years, over UAH 55 bln needed to restore cultural facilities – Tkachenko

For next four years, over UAH 55 bln needed to restore cultural facilities – Tkachenko

18:43 01.06.2020
Servant of the People backs MP Tkachenko's candidacy for Culture Minister

Servant of the People backs MP Tkachenko's candidacy for Culture Minister

14:18 28.02.2020
Culture Ministry, Finance Ministry take decision to approach funding to prevent suspension of UA: Suspilne broadcasting – Borodiansky

Culture Ministry, Finance Ministry take decision to approach funding to prevent suspension of UA: Suspilne broadcasting – Borodiansky

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy signs decree on awarding Shevchenko National Prize

Сourt chooses measure of restraint for MP Aristov in form of personal obligation

Head of national nuclear regulator names list of emergency risk factors at ZNPP under Russian occupation

Stefanchuk: No constitutional ban on holding elections during martial law

Zelenskyy vetoes law on UAH 573.9 mln allocation to finish Holodomor Museum's construction

LATEST

Moldova suspends mail services with Russia again

Some 1,605 cultural infrastructure facilities damaged in Ukraine due to Russian aggression

EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN DNIPRO, ZAPORIZHIA – TELEGRAM CHANNELS

Zelenskyy signs decree on awarding Shevchenko National Prize

Occupation forces shell Nikopol, no casualties reported

President asks Rada to reject law on UAH 573.9 mln allocation to finish Holodomor Museum's construction

Comprehensive restoration of Borodianka, Posad-Pokrovske to start in Aug

Danilov: Events in Taganrog are result of Russian air defense's incompetent actions

New academic year in Ukraine to start on Sept 1, end on June 28

Сourt chooses measure of restraint for MP Aristov in form of personal obligation

AD
AD
AD
AD