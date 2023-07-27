Facts

20:39 27.07.2023

Monuments to Pushkin, Vatutin dismantled in Poltava

On the morning of July 27, employees of Poltava municipal enterprise Decorative Cultures dismantled a bust monument to Soviet army General Nikolai Vatutin, located on the street of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, and a bust monument to the Russian poet and writer Alexander Pushkin, located in the Berezovy Square in Poltava.

As reported on the official website of Poltava City Council and the executive Committee, the dismantled monuments will be temporarily stored on the territory of the municipal enterprise Decorative Cultures. Their further fate is not reported.

Deputies of Poltava City Council supported the decisions on the dismantling of monuments at the session on April 7 by 26 votes out of 28 present.

