Yermak: New sanction restrictions needed to prevent Iran, Russia from accessing components for drones and missiles

The Ukrainian side is conducting large-scale work, promoting the need for new sanction restrictions against manufacturers of UAVs used by the Russian Federation for strikes on Ukraine, said head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

He published a photo of a UAV carburetor produced in Ireland, which attacked Mykolaiv at night, and noted that Ukraine records many components produced in Western and Asian countries in downed UAVs and missiles.

"Russia has been purchasing foreign technological products for many years, but now, when they become a tool for killing people, terrorism and genocide, this cannot continue. It is impossible to turn a blind eye to this and say that sanctions are enough. No, they are not enough, because attacks and strikes by UAVs continue every day. If the new shaheds and missiles now have Western or Asian components, there are few restrictions. Manufacturing companies also cannot be satisfied that their components are present in weapons that kill people," Yermak wrote on the Telegram channel.

He pointed out that at the moment work is underway with partners, information about available components is being transmitted. We are also working with government agencies.

"The McFaul-Yermak Group offers concrete steps. New sanctions restrictions are required, as well as effective implementation and control. We provide partners with recommendations on what restrictions can be imposed and what controls can be strengthened. We also call on the countries of the Global South to join this process," Yermak stressed.

He recalled that in the 11th package of EU sanctions, part of the proposals to combat re-export was taken into account, but sanctions need to be strengthened.

"Very soon we will see new steps from our partners," he added.