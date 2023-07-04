Facts

17:54 04.07.2023

Ukrainian intelligence on explosions in Sevastopol: It means liberation, de-occupation of Crimea approaching

1 min read
Ukrainian intelligence on explosions in Sevastopol: It means liberation, de-occupation of Crimea approaching

Representative of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Yusov called the recent explosions in temporarily occupied Sevastopol evidence that the liberation and de-occupation of Crimea is approaching.

Commenting on the information about the latest explosions in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, Yusov said Ukrainians and "pro-Ukrainian people who are waiting for the return of legitimate power, on the contrary, rejoice at these sounds."

"This means that the liberation and de-occupation of Crimea is approaching. Surely, we won't comment further. We can only state that peace and the absence of explosions in the territories temporarily occupied by Ukraine, including Crimea, will be complete when the rashists leave from there," he said on the air of the national telethon.

Until that time, as Yusov noted, the occupying "administration" is responsible for everything that happens in the occupied Ukrainian territories.

Tags: #crimea

