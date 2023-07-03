Ukraine to ratify Rome Statute, it's matter of time – Kostin

Ukraine will ratify the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), the only question is when the parliament will be ready for this vote, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin believes.

"My position is absolutely firm: Ukraine will ratify the Rome Statute and become part of the family of members of the Rome Statute of the ICC. I hope it will be ratified as soon as possible. In practice, our country is ready to do this, the only question is when the parliament will be ready to vote," Kostin said during a press conference in The Hague dedicated to the opening of the ICPA (International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine) on Monday.

According to him, in the context of future membership in the European Union, the ratification of the Rome Statute will become an integral component.

On the other hand, as the Prosecutor General noted, Ukraine has already implemented a full package of national legislation, which gives the ICC Prosecutor's Office and the ICC powers to investigate international crimes committed by the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

"The opening of the ICC Prosecutor's Office in Ukraine, which is already being finalized ... is another evidence of the full cooperation of the Ukrainian authorities and the ICC Prosecutor's Office," Kostin stressed.

The Prosecutor General noted that the warrant for the arrest of the President of the Russian Federation issued by the ICC is also one of the elements of this cooperation.