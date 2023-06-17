Facts

15:39 17.06.2023

Ukraine's Security Service reported suspicion to associate of Prigozhin who launched Russian TV channel in temporarily occupied Kherson region

2 min read
Ukraine's Security Service reported suspicion to associate of Prigozhin who launched Russian TV channel in temporarily occupied Kherson region

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine have collected evidence on the organizers of the pro-Kremlin television and radio company Tavria, which operates in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region.

"It has been established that the well-known Kremlin political strategist Alexander Malkevich was involved in launching the enemy media project. Since 2018, he has been a member of the inner circle of the head of the Russian private military company Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin. It was under his coordination that Malkevich created media projects in different countries to distribute pro-Kremlin content," the press service of the Security Service said.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, Malkevich launched the so-called TV and Radio Company Tavria in occupied Kherson based on the seized premises of the Public Television. At the same time, he received full assistance from the local collaborator Volodymyr Saldo and his subordinate, the so-called "Minister of Information Policy of Kherson Region," collaborator Yevhen Brikov.

Tavria was used as a regional mouthpiece for the Kremlin in spreading fake news about the situation at the front, the situation in Ukraine, and also to support a pseudo-referendum on the "joining" of Kherson region to Russia. Ismail Abdulaiev, a propagandist for the "DPR" terrorist organization and former head of the pro-Kremlin Oplot TV channel in temporarily occupied Donetsk, became its leader. The "staff" included several more of his associates.

During the liberation of Kherson, the media center's staff, having taken the equipment, fled, together with the invaders, to the left bank of the Dnipro River.

Based on the collected evidence, the Security Service investigators notified Malkevich, Abdulaiev, and six more of their subordinates about the suspicion under Part 6 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration activity).

So far, the defendants are hiding from justice in the temporarily occupied part of southern Ukraine. Comprehensive measures continue to bring them to justice for crimes against Ukraine. The offenders face up to 12 years in prison.

Tags: #sbu #prigozhin

MORE ABOUT

16:49 16.06.2023
SBU reports suspicion to ex-Dpty Defense Minister, his subordinate embezzling over UAH 1 bln of budget funds

SBU reports suspicion to ex-Dpty Defense Minister, his subordinate embezzling over UAH 1 bln of budget funds

11:02 09.06.2023
Special service: SBU interception confirms Kakhovka HPP blown up by occupiers' sabotage group

Special service: SBU interception confirms Kakhovka HPP blown up by occupiers' sabotage group

15:39 27.05.2023
SBU head confirms involvement of SBU in attack on Crimean Bridge, Russia’s Black Sea Fleet by drones

SBU head confirms involvement of SBU in attack on Crimean Bridge, Russia’s Black Sea Fleet by drones

13:56 25.05.2023
Zelenskyy appoints NABU division ex-head Naumiuk to post of SBU dpty head

Zelenskyy appoints NABU division ex-head Naumiuk to post of SBU dpty head

12:31 17.05.2023
SBU blocks online cameras that recorded operation of air defense during Russia’s strike on Kyiv on May 16

SBU blocks online cameras that recorded operation of air defense during Russia’s strike on Kyiv on May 16

19:37 16.05.2023
Budanov: 80% of what Prigozhin says is pure truth

Budanov: 80% of what Prigozhin says is pure truth

09:32 16.05.2023
SBU suspects Firtash and senior management of fraud connected with over UAH 18 bln in gas purchases

SBU suspects Firtash and senior management of fraud connected with over UAH 18 bln in gas purchases

14:31 12.05.2023
SBU exposes former Minister of Education of Yanukovych times on cooperation with FSB, Kadyrov's associate

SBU exposes former Minister of Education of Yanukovych times on cooperation with FSB, Kadyrov's associate

12:49 11.05.2023
SBU notifies three ex-MPs from Party of Regions - Tsarov, Sviatash and Markov of new suspicions

SBU notifies three ex-MPs from Party of Regions - Tsarov, Sviatash and Markov of new suspicions

15:33 09.05.2023
Another 59 deputies of Russian Duma, who contributed to Russian military aggression, to be tried in Ukraine

Another 59 deputies of Russian Duma, who contributed to Russian military aggression, to be tried in Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Justice Ministry files lawsuit with HACC on confiscation of aircraft equipment of Russian Ilyushin Aviation Complex valued at $4.5 mln

Some 670 invaders, 12 cruise missiles, 22 artillery systems, 12 tanks, 23 armored vehicles, helicopter, 7 enemy UAVs liquidated

Occupiers continue to transfer troops to Bakhmut, AFU prevails in quality, accuracy, motivation – Syrsky

Stoltenberg: At NATO summit in Vilnius, issue of inviting Ukraine to membership not to be discussed, but issue of how to bring Kyiv closer to alliance

USA provides extra $205 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine – Blinken

LATEST

Justice Ministry files lawsuit with HACC on confiscation of aircraft equipment of Russian Ilyushin Aviation Complex valued at $4.5 mln

Ukraine seizes initiative, while Russia defends itself, but weapons with range of up to 200 km needed to win – Ministry of Defense

Experienced Ukrainian pilots can master F-16 in four months, but it's also important to train technicians to service them – Reznikov

Russian invaders fire on Nikopol, damage municipal enterprise, private houses, power lines

Invaders shell 20 settlements of Zaporizhia region in 24 hours, destroy 15 infrastructure facilities – authorities

Some 670 invaders, 12 cruise missiles, 22 artillery systems, 12 tanks, 23 armored vehicles, helicopter, 7 enemy UAVs liquidated

Occupiers continue to transfer troops to Bakhmut, AFU prevails in quality, accuracy, motivation – Syrsky

Ukrainian pilots to be trained on JAS 39 Gripen aircraft – Swedish govt

Missile attacks demonstrate that Russia has not given up in its aim to subjugate Ukraine, willing to go to awful lengths to achieve that goal – U.S. ambassador

Stoltenberg: At NATO summit in Vilnius, issue of inviting Ukraine to membership not to be discussed, but issue of how to bring Kyiv closer to alliance

AD
AD
AD
AD