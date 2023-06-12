Facts

16:56 12.06.2023

Zelenskyy: terrorists encouraged by weakness of world leaders who don't condemn Russian crime of blowing up Kakhovka HPP dam

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy notes that until now some world actors have not dared to condemn such a crime of Russia as the undermining of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam.

“Now, unfortunately, we see that at some levels in the world, there is simply a shameful indifference to the ecocide and human tragedy caused by the Russian terrorist attack on the Kakhovka HPP. When international organizations that are supposed to protect life on a global scale do not have time to organize and send a rescue mission to the occupied territory even in a week when some world players do not dare to come out even with clear and strong statements that would condemn this new Russian war crime, terrorists are simply fueled by this weakness of the world, this indifference – it encourages them,” he said in his video address on Saturday.

“And we have to overcome this. And we will overcome,” Zelenskyy added.

“We are pressing and encouraging so that international organizations and international support come to the part of Kherson region where the occupiers are now,” he noted.

According to him, as of now, over 3,000 people have already been evacuated in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. “But again, it is only a free territory under our control. In the occupied territory, it is only possible to help people in some areas – Russian terrorists are doing everything to make the victims of the disaster as many as possible,” Zelenskyy said.

“Russian shelling continues – even at evacuation points. Russia does not provide any real help to the people in the flooded areas – not for the sake of propaganda, but for the sake of the people ... The Russian state and the Russian leadership should bear separate, fair and strict responsibility for all this,” the president stated.

He stressed that “international organizations should operate in our areas, which we have not yet de-occupied. Every life is important – all of Kherson region, all of the south. Every city and village. We will do everything possible and impossible so that help comes to all our people.”

