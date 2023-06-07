Facts

18:54 07.06.2023

Some 1,894 people already been evacuated from Kherson and region, 30 settlements flooded – Klymenko

2 min read
As of Wednesday evening, some 1,894 people have been evacuated from Kherson and the region, Interior Minister of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has said.

"As of now, some 1,894 people have been evacuated from Kherson and Kherson region by volunteers, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and special services, evacuation work continues. Now 30 settlements remain flooded, 20 of them are in the controlled territory, ten in the temporarily occupied territory," Klymenko said on the air of a nationwide telethon.

As the minister said, "on the left bank of the Dnieper, the invaders do not evacuate people at all. They left them to their fate. We have now turned to international organizations and are developing a plan on how to do everything possible so that our citizens can save their lives and health."

The minister said some 166 citizens were evacuated from Bashtansky district of Mykolaiv region, where 12 settlements were flooded. "We are constantly monitoring the situation in Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv regions," he said.

According to him, 50 boats were involved in evacuation work in Kherson alone: "We are taking out our citizens, who since yesterday have been blocked in private houses in Ostriv (Island) microdistrict, where the situation is now the most alarming." He also said rescuers take out not only people, but also animals.

