NATO PA recognizes Russia’s crimes against Ukraine as genocide – MP

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly has recognized Russia's crimes against Ukraine as genocide, said head of the Verkhovna Rada delegation to the NATO PA, Yehor Chernev (the Servant of the People faction).

"The NATO Parliamentary Assembly has recognized Russia's crimes against Ukraine as genocide, and the terrorist regime in Russia as ruscism. Unanimously," Chernev wrote on Facebook on Monday.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada delegation is taking part in the spring session of the NATO PA in Luxembourg.