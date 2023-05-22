Facts

11:52 22.05.2023

Biden announces new $375 mln military aid package for Ukraine

Biden announces new $375 mln military aid package for Ukraine

At the G7 meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Joe Biden, a new military aid package was announced, President Andriy Yermak, head of the Office, wrote on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

"There is a new military assistance package for Ukraine. It includes: additional ammunition for HIMARS; artillery shells; TOW anti-tank guided missiles; Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems; bridge systems; armored medical vehicles; trucks and trailers for transporting heavy equipment; thermal imaging systems; spare parts and other field equipment. A $375 million package. Thanks to the allies," he wrote.

