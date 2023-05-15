Korniyenko: We count on Sweden's support for start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU during its presidency of EU Council

First Deputy Chairman of the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Korniyenko hopes that Sweden will support the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union during its presidency of the EU Council. "We are counting on the strong support of the Swedish Presidency of the EU Council in order to make a historic decision to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union," Korniyenko said at a meeting with a delegation from the Swedish Riksdag headed by Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Aron Emilsson in Kyiv on Monday.

According to the website of the Verkhovna Rada, Korniyenko informed his colleagues about the latest steps taken by the Verkhovna Rada towards European integration, as well as about Ukraine's North Atlantic aspirations.

The First Deputy Chairman said Ukraine needs F-16 aircraft to protect people and strengthen air defense.

Sweden will lead the Council of the European Union from January 1, 2023.