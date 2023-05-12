Facts

09:22 12.05.2023

Zelenskyy thanks military units that achieve success since week start

2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an evening video message listed the military units that have been successful since the beginning of the week.

“Today, I have an honorable and very pleasant task for this address – I have the honor to thank our warriors and units who have distinguished themselves in the defense of the state since the beginning of this week,” he said.

Среди таких Зеленский назвал, в частности, 3-ю и 5-ю отдельные штурмовые бригады и 28-я отдельную механизированную бригаду имени Рыцарей Зимнего Похода.

“Tavria operational and strategic group of troops – the warriors of the 44th separate artillery brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol, Zaporizhia Sich 55th separate artillery brigade, our glorious ‘Fifty-niners’ - the 59th separate motorized infantry brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk and the 79th separate airborne assault troops brigade - I thank you all for your firmness in positions, for your strength in battles, for the inspiration to win that you give to the whole of Ukraine with your precision and courage,” he said.

He also noted “the warriors of the 1st and 14th operational brigades of the National Guard, who, together with all the defense and security forces of Ukraine, are defending our country in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. I thank you, national guardsmen, for your resilience and for your ability to push the former "second army of the world" lower and lower in the list of military forces with the help of your intelligence and artillery.”

“Each of these titles, each of these units is an honor, a pride of Ukraine, a heroism of our people. The heroism that makes Ukraine free forever,” the president said.

According to him, “foreign flags will never reign on our land, and our people will never be enslaved. The resilience in the battles now, the power in our active actions, the bravery and precision of our warriors every day and every night is the independence of Ukraine that will be permanent. Independence we are strengthening and will continue to do so.”

