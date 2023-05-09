There are 37 countries in coalition for creation of Special Tribunal for crime of aggression, incl G7 countries, EU, Global South – Ukraine’s MFA

The coalition of countries (Core Group), working on the creation of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine, already includes 37 countries, and the participating states at the summit of the group confirmed their determination to hold the top leadership of the Russian Federation accountable for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

“Today, Volodymyr Zelenskyy led an important Summit of the Special Tribunal’s Core Group initiated by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry. 37 participants confirmed their resolve to hold Russia’s top leadership accountable for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. The Special Tribunal will ensure justice,” Kuleba said on Twitter.

In turn, the press service of the Foreign Ministry noted that all participants of the summit unanimously confirmed their support for holding Russia's top political and military leadership accountable for unleashing an aggressive war against Ukraine.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website that the Coalition countries are convinced that Russian aggression threatens not only Ukraine, but also the world, security and democracy in general. The initiators of atrocities unprecedented since the Second World War, the root cause of which is the crime of aggression, should be punished by creating an independent justice mechanism.

Following the Summit, the Coalition States adopted a joint statement in which they supported the creation of an independent justice mechanism, a Special Tribunal.

Currently, the Coalition includes 37 States, including all G7 countries, European Union countries and a number of countries of the Global South. The result of this work will be the creation of a special tribunal and the beginning of its work.