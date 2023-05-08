Facts

19:36 08.05.2023

Russian occupation administrations leaving settlements of Kherson region - General Staff

2 min read
Russian occupation administrations leaving settlements of Kherson region - General Staff

The Russian occupation authorities, together with their families, documentation and office equipment, are leaving the settlements of the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region: Skadovsk, Mykhaylivka, Petrivka, Shevchenko, Shyroke, Ulyanivka and Chervone, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"In the town of Skadovsk, the curtailment of the activities of the district and town administrations has been noted. So, on the night of May 6-7, the occupiers loaded documentation, office equipment and other property of state institutions into motor transport, and on the morning of May 7, together with their families, a significant part of the Russian occupation administration left the town," the General Staff said in a Facebook message on Monday.

According to the General Staff, currently a similar situation is observed in such settlements of the region as Mykhaylivka, Petrivka, Shevchenko, Shyroke, Ulyanivka and Chervone.

"Taking into account the many kilometers of traffic jams that have recently formed at the entrance to Crimea and in the area of the Kerch Bridge, the invaders plan to carry out the export of documentation and looted property from state institutions of the temporarily seized Kherson region by sea, using a dry cargo ship, through the port of Berdyansk," the message says.

