19:32 02.05.2023

Ukraine ready to remain guarantor of world's food security – Zelenskyy in talk with African Union Chairman

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a telephone conversation with President of the Comoros, Chairman of the African Union Azali Assoumani.

“I am glad to have the first call in the history of our relations with President of the Comoros Azali Assoumani. Congratulated my colleague on his election as the Head of the African Union,” he said on Twitter.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is interested in developing cooperation with Africa and is ready to remain a guarantor of food security in the world. “Thanked my colleague for his principled position and support of Ukraine at the UN and other platforms. Invited him to join the implementation of the Peace Formula,” Zellenskyy also said.

