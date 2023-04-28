Facts

14:52 28.04.2023

Reznikov: I will not say if Patriot system used at night

1 min read
Reznikov: I will not say if Patriot system used at night

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that he could not confirm or deny the use of Patriot air defense systems by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine this night during a massive Russian missile attack.

"I won't tell you if they (Patriot air defense systems) were used at night, because then it will be clear where they are. If the Air Force command decides later to say that they used them somewhere, then we will notify," the minister said at a press conference on Friday.

In addition, he recalled that it was planned to train the Ukrainian military to use the systems for 10 months, but they mastered the Patriot in 10 weeks.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine received Patriot air defense systems provided from the United States, Germany and the Netherlands. Two divisions are already deployed.

Tags: #reznikov #patriot

