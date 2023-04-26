White House welcomes Ukrainian-Chinese Presidents' conversation

The White House has welcomed the news that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, CNN said, citing National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby.

"We welcome the news that there was a phone call between President Xi and President Zelensky. We think that's a good thing. We've been saying for quite some time that we believe it's important for President Xi and PRC officials to avail themselves of the Ukrainian perspective on this illegal and unprovoked invasion by Russia," Kirby was quoted as saying by CNN on Wednesday.

However, the U.S. National Security Council's coordinator for strategic communications expressed caution "whether the call could lead to some sort of meaningful peace movement or plan."

"Whether that's gonna lead to some sort of meaningful peace movement or plan or proposal, I just don't think we know that right now," Kirby told journalists.

When asked if China could help in concluding a peace agreement, the official said it "has to be on Zelensky's terms."

"The agreement will not be sustainable or credible unless the Ukrainians and President Zelensky personally is invested and supportive of it," the CNN said, citing Kirby.

The National Security Council's strategic communications coordinator also said the White House had no advance knowledge that the call between the PRC leader and Zelenskyy would take place, adding "nor would we necessarily expect to."

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

"I had a long and meaningful phone call with China's President Xi Jinping. I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.