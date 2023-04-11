British intelligence: Invaders arm their airborne forces with thermobaric MLRS, can use them in war against Ukraine

Russian media reported on the transfer of TOS-1A thermobaric multiple launch rocket systems to the Russian airborne forces (VDV), according to a defense intelligence report on Twitter of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Monday morning.

"The highly destructive TOS-1A, which Russia designates as a 'heavy flamethrower,' is typically operated by Russia's specialist Chemical, Biological and Radiological Protection Troops in Ukraine, and has not previously been formally associated with the VDV," the British intelligence said.

According to British intelligence, the transfer likely indicates a future role of the airborne forces in offensive operations in Ukraine. The intelligence also suggests that this transfer may be part of the efforts to restore the occupiers of their airborne forces after they suffered significant losses in the first nine months of the war on the territory of Ukraine.