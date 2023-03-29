Yermak, working group on Ukraine's participation in OECD discuss bill on liability of legal entities for intl bribery

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak held a meeting with members of the Ukrainian working group on Ukraine's participation in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), according to the official portal of the President of Ukraine.

"The meeting participants discussed the progress of work on the draft law on liability of legal entities for international bribery. The introduction of effective and efficient anti-corruption mechanisms is one of the conditions for our country's participation in the OECD Working Group on Bribery," the message posted on Wednesday reads.

"Remembering the concept that we discussed last time, I would like to focus on two areas: the OECD's feedback on the concept itself and the development of the corresponding draft law," Yermak addressed the audience. "We should discuss how to work with this category of crimes, and decide whether the draft law complies with the ideas and recommendations of the OECD, what needs to be changed, what to add, and hear the expert opinion of representatives of the NABU (National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine) and SAPO (Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office)," the press service quoted Yermak as saying.

Andriy Smyrnov, deputy head of the President's Office, for his part, noted that the issue of this legislation is rather complicated, since there is no unified global approach to the liability of legal entities in international business transactions that could be used in the development of domestic legislation.

"There are different models for applying the liability mechanism of legal entities in different countries, so we discussed our developments and handed them over to the OECD, received from them a primary assessment of our concept and draft law. We exchanged views in advance. There are questions, and our task is to solve them by adapting them to the concept of introducing the liability of legal entities, which satisfies everyone," Smyrnov said.

According to him, the main and alternative working models of how to go in the development of Ukrainian legislation on the liability of a legal entity for the mentioned crimes are now being considered. We are talking about measures of administrative and civil liability arising from the results of criminal proceedings, which will be investigated by NABU.

As reported, the participants of the meeting discussed the nuances of each of the directions in order to choose exactly the concept that would be the most effective and optimal in the Ukrainian legal environment.