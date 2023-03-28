Facts

20:46 28.03.2023

Three minors hospitalized in accident involving passenger bus in Khmelnytskyi region – police

2 min read
As a result of an accident involving a passenger bus on the M-30 highway near Volochysk, Khmelnytsky region, three minors were injured, three more people were hospitalized in intensive care, the press service of Khmelnytsky region police reports.

"There were 25 passengers in the cabin, including five minors. Passengers received injuries of varying severity. Three of them were hospitalized in the intensive care unit of Volochysk hospital. Others were placed in the trauma and surgical departments. As for the minors, all five were taken to the hospital, two of them were released after examination. Three were hospitalized. One of the hospitalized, a 17-year-old from Odesa, was diagnosed with a leg fracture. The other two have preliminary bruises," the Facebook post says.

Currently, the condition of passengers is being diagnosed. Some are hospitalized, others are released after examination. The total number of injured will be known later.

It was previously established that the 36-year-old bus driver with the Warsaw - Odesa route lost control and drove into a ditch, after which the bus overturned. According to this fact, the investigators of the Department of investigation of crimes in the field of transport of Khmelnytsky region police opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 286 (violation of traffic safety rules or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles) and establish all the circumstances of the incident.

