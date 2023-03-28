AFU hit areas of concentration of enemy manpower, equipment, as well as command post and ammunition depot in past 24 hours - General Staff

The Ukrainian aviation carried out five strikes on the enemy during the day, rocket launchers and gunners hit, in particular, a control point and an ammunition depot, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports the situation as of 18:00 of Tuesday.

"The aviation of the Defense Forces carried out five strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers during the day," the General Staff said in a Facebook message.

"The units of the missile troops and artillery hit the control point, the area of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, as well as the ammunition depot," the General Staff informs.