Russians hit Sloviansk with two S300 missiles: one killed, 25 wounded; two missiles hit Druzhkivka orphanage, no casualties there – Donetsk administration

As a result of the morning shelling of Sloviansk, Donetsk region, one person was killed, 25 were wounded, administrative and office buildings, five high-rise buildings and seven private houses were destroyed, Head of the regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said with updated data on the consequences of the attack.

"At least one person was killed, 25 injured, administrative and office buildings, five high-rise buildings and seven private houses were destroyed – these are the consequences of today's shelling of Sloviansk," he said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

According to the administration, the strike was carried out "in the center of the town at about 10:30 by two S300 missiles." "Information about the number of victims in Sloviansk is changing – the rescue operation is ongoing. I will report on its progress later," the administration's head said.

In addition, as Kyrylenko said, at the same time, Druzhkivka was hit by missiles – two S300 missiles hit Druzhkivka orphanage and almost completely destroyed it.

According to preliminary information, there are currently no victims or injured.

According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers extinguished the fires of three cars after a terrorist attack in Sloviansk. "A person was also rescued at the site of the attack," the service said on the Telegram channel.