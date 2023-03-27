Facts

Threat of drone attacks constrains operations of Russian Black Sea Fleet – British intelligence

The operation of uncrewed surface ships (USVs) and aerial drones is likely to limit the operations of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, according to British intelligence.

"On March 22, 2023, at least three uncrewed surface vessels (USV) and one uncrewed aerial vehicle reportedly attempted to strike the Russian naval base of Sevastopol, in occupied Crimea," the intelligence said in the statement on Twitter of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Monday.

As noted with reference to open sources, one USV was stopped by defensive booms and two were destroyed in the harbour. Russian officials said that no Russian vessels had been damaged.

A previous USV attack on Sevastopol on October 29, 2022 reportedly damaged the minesweeper Ivan Golubets and the frigate Admiral Makarov.

According to British intelligence experts, "even though the new attacks likely failed to damage any military assets, the USV threat likely continues to constrain operations of Russia's Black Sea Fleet."

