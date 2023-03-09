Klitschko: Kyiv Metropoliten receives international humanitarian assistance from IOM

The Municipal Enterprise Kyiv Metropoliten received from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) humanitarian assistance that will make the stay of residents of the capital in the subway during the air raid alerts more comfortable, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Kyiv Metropoliten is one of the capital's critical infrastructure facilities that gives shelter to tens of thousands of people during Russia's attacks. Today, 46 subway stations work as bomb shelters around-the clock. The stations are provided with drinking water, sanitary units, ventilation systems, and access to the Internet," the mayor's press service quoted Klitschko as saying.

He also said that the municipal authorities "never stop improving the conditions for Kyiv residents' stay at the subway stations during air raid alerts."

"Today, the Municipal Enterprise Kyiv Metropoliten received humanitarian assistance from the International Organization for Migration. These are 10,500 folding chairs, 1,500 blankets, and 1,500 mattresses," Klitschko said.

This assistance will be distributed among the subway stations that are used as bomb shelters. People will have to address the personnel on duty to receive folding chairs. The blankets and mattresses will be used in case of a long air raid alert (lasting for more than twelve hours).

Klitschko thanked the IOM and all foreign partners who help Kyiv and Ukraine to withstand the war unleashed by Russia.

"Today, the mayor of Kyiv also took a ride on a new art train that has been launched in the subway. The train cars are ornated with patriotic pictures, words and phrases that have become symbolic during the full-time war. The art train will run on the red line of the subway," the press service said.

The art project was implemented by the company Paint Hunters which is professionally engaged in the creation of murals. Funds from the city and subway budgets were not spent on the project. The artists decorated the art train as a gift to the city and its residents.