Zelenskyy: There is no such Ukrainian who wouldn't wish success of our friendly Georgia in its accession to EU

There is no Ukrainian who would not wish the friendly state of Georgia success in its accession to the European Union, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"There is no Ukrainian who would not want the success of our friendly Georgia. Democratic success. European success. We want to be in the European Union – and we will. We want Georgia to be in the European Union, and I am sure it will. We want Moldova to be in the European Union, and I am sure it will. All the free peoples of Europe deserve it," Zelenskyy said in a video address.

The head of state also expressed gratitude to all the protesters present in the squares and streets of Georgia, who held Ukrainian flags.

"I would like to thank everyone who these days held Ukrainian flags in the squares and streets of Georgia. I would like to thank for our national anthem, which was played in Tbilisi. This is respect for Ukraine, and I want to express sincere respect for Georgia," he said.

As reported, rallies are being held in Georgia these days demanding the Georgian parliament not to adopt a law on foreign agents.