Facts

15:33 01.03.2023

Zelenskyy on 80th anniversary of Koriukivka massacre: We to create security architecture not to allow evil to repeat

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the 80th anniversary of the Nazi massacres of the population in Koriukivka, Chernihiv region, said Ukraine, together with partner states, will create a security architecture that will not allow evil to be repeated.

"The 80th anniversary of the Koriukivka massacre. The terrible crime of the Nazis against civilians during World War II, which took the lives of thousands of residents of Koriukivka, Chernihiv region. We remember. We will not forget. We will create a security architecture that will prevent the repetition of evil," Zelenskyy said in Telegram.

Eternal memory to all innocent victims of the Second World War," he said.

The Koriukivka tragedy is a massacre of the civilian population of the village of Koriukivka, Chernihiv region, which was committed by SS detachments on March 1 and 2, 1943.

