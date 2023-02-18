Facts

12:05 18.02.2023

Morawiecki on F-16 aircraft transfer to Ukraine: We agree to supply different type of fighters as part of decision of NATO members

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he was not ready to send F-16 aircraft to Ukraine due to their small number in Poland, but supports sending another type of fighter as part of a joint decision of NATO members.

"We have quite a few of them [F-16 aircraft]. We agree to transfer other types of fighters that we have, along with others, as part of NATO's decision," he said, answering a question about the supply of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference on Friday.

The Prime Minister of Poland said it is impossible to say "Ukraine cannot lose and Russia cannot win."

"It is a mistake. We have to say: Russia must lose this war and Ukraine must win it," he said.

The prime minister also said Poland has already sent 250 tanks to Ukraine and will provide another 60 modernized tanks, in addition to the announced 14 Leopard 2 tanks.

"Therefore, Poland probably provided the largest number of tanks," he said.

