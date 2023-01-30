Aircraft can be transferred to Ukraine in agreement with NATO countries – Morawiecki

We are coordinating all measures related to the strengthening of the Ukrainian Defense Forces with our partners in NATO, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.

According to the Polish state news agency PAP, at a press conference, the prime minister and the head of the defense ministry were asked whether, following the example of the pressure of the Polish government on the international arena over the transfer of tanks to Ukraine, similar actions would be taken against F-16 aircraft and long-range weapons.

"We are coordinating all actions aimed at strengthening the Ukrainian Defense Forces with our NATO partners, including the transfer of Patriot to Ukraine, as well as the organization of a powerful tank force in the form of Leopard and modern tanks. All this was pressure from our side, but also agreements with United States," Morawiecki said.

The Prime Minister said, just like a few months ago, in the context of MiGs, any other Air Force will be implemented and, possibly, deployed in agreement with the NATO countries.

"We will act in full coordination," he said.