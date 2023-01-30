Facts

14:48 30.01.2023

Aircraft can be transferred to Ukraine in agreement with NATO countries – Morawiecki

1 min read
Aircraft can be transferred to Ukraine in agreement with NATO countries – Morawiecki

We are coordinating all measures related to the strengthening of the Ukrainian Defense Forces with our partners in NATO, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.

According to the Polish state news agency PAP, at a press conference, the prime minister and the head of the defense ministry were asked whether, following the example of the pressure of the Polish government on the international arena over the transfer of tanks to Ukraine, similar actions would be taken against F-16 aircraft and long-range weapons.

"We are coordinating all actions aimed at strengthening the Ukrainian Defense Forces with our NATO partners, including the transfer of Patriot to Ukraine, as well as the organization of a powerful tank force in the form of Leopard and modern tanks. All this was pressure from our side, but also agreements with United States," Morawiecki said.

The Prime Minister said, just like a few months ago, in the context of MiGs, any other Air Force will be implemented and, possibly, deployed in agreement with the NATO countries.

"We will act in full coordination," he said.

Tags: #nato #morawiecki

MORE ABOUT

12:39 26.01.2023
Ramstein meeting to be held on Feb 14 at NATO HQ

Ramstein meeting to be held on Feb 14 at NATO HQ

19:19 25.01.2023
Zelensky, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg discuss issues of unblocking fundamentally new types of weapons for Ukraine

Zelensky, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg discuss issues of unblocking fundamentally new types of weapons for Ukraine

18:32 25.01.2023
Stoltenberg to Zelensky: We’ll continue our support for as long as it takes

Stoltenberg to Zelensky: We’ll continue our support for as long as it takes

14:57 25.01.2023
NATO foreign ministers' informal meeting to be held in Oslo from May 31 to June 1

NATO foreign ministers' informal meeting to be held in Oslo from May 31 to June 1

18:12 24.01.2023
Zelensky hopes for support of Finland in Ukraine's accession to NATO

Zelensky hopes for support of Finland in Ukraine's accession to NATO

13:00 24.01.2023
Stoltenberg after meeting with German Defense Minister: I'm sure solution on tanks to be found in near future

Stoltenberg after meeting with German Defense Minister: I'm sure solution on tanks to be found in near future

12:28 24.01.2023
Stoltenberg calls for speedy delivery of new heavier weapons systems to Ukraine

Stoltenberg calls for speedy delivery of new heavier weapons systems to Ukraine

20:02 23.01.2023
Verkhovna Rada awards Stoltenberg with certificate of honor

Verkhovna Rada awards Stoltenberg with certificate of honor

15:47 16.01.2023
Morawiecki calls on Germany to provide Ukraine with all types of weapons

Morawiecki calls on Germany to provide Ukraine with all types of weapons

13:46 14.01.2023
Hungary not to allow NATO weapons through its territory to protect Hungarians in Zakarpattia – PM’s Chancellery

Hungary not to allow NATO weapons through its territory to protect Hungarians in Zakarpattia – PM’s Chancellery

AD

HOT NEWS

Denmark ready to join international coalition to provide Ukraine with tanks – Zelensky

Shmyhal instructs ministries to improve procurement system for army

Decision to deliver tanks to Ukraine is response to continued escalation by Russia – Stano

Ukraine isn’t aware of explosions reason at Iranian facilities – MFA spokesperson

Property of Russian oligarch Deripaska seized

LATEST

European Commission still doesn’t announce date and names of EU commissioners who will visit Ukraine, for security reasons

Kuwait invited to participate in Grain from Ukraine program, projects to restore Ukraine – MFA

Mobilization in Ukraine doesn’t stop for a single day

Denmark ready to join international coalition to provide Ukraine with tanks – Zelensky

Shmyhal instructs ministries to improve procurement system for army

Decision to deliver tanks to Ukraine is response to continued escalation by Russia – Stano

Ukraine isn’t aware of explosions reason at Iranian facilities – MFA spokesperson

Property of Russian oligarch Deripaska seized

Russian occupiers start to legalize prisons, dungeons in temporarily occupied territories – Melitopol Mayor

No firefights observed in Zaporizhia direction, enemy focuses main efforts on Donbas – Defense Forces

AD
AD
AD
AD