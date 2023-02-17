Facts

Zelenskyy at Munich conference: Any delay in supporting Ukraine is mistake

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking via video link to the participants of the Munich Security Conference, said any delay on the part of Western partners in supporting Ukraine is a mistake.

"Russia is trying to win free time by bargaining with the world. Unfortunately, it must destroy many lives. That is why we need to hurry. We need the speed of our agreements, delivery [of weapons] to strengthen our army, the speed of decisions to limit Russian potential," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, now there is no alternative to the speed of providing assistance to Ukraine, because people's lives depend on this speed.

"Delay has always been and still is a mistake," the president said.

"While we negotiate how to strengthen our defenses with modern tanks, the Kremlin is thinking about ways to strangle Moldova. While we are trying to convince that Ukraine needs modern combat aircraft, the Kremlin has already convinced the Iranian regime. The result is not only Iranian drones in the Ukrainian sky, but also something with which the Kremlin paid for it [to Iran]. Are you sure is just money? The world will face with the enrichment of the Iranian regime. I am sure that no one wants us to have to talk again in the Middle East about new sanctions," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state also said the world should not ignore Russia's attempts to destroy international institutions, destabilize social life and conduct disinformation campaigns.

"The Kremlin must lose. And there is no alternative to this, because the Kremlin can break the security and peace of all who are now represented here in Munich. Delay in decisions of the world are the resource for Putin's dictatorship. It has been like this for years," Zelensky said.

