Facts

19:15 09.02.2023

Two people killed by explosion in Kyiv, four people rescued from under rubble, search operation continues

Two people were killed as a result of a gas cylinder explosion on the territory of a former plant in Darnytsky district of Kyiv, four people were rescued from under the rubble, the press service of Kyiv City Military Administration has said.

"Two people were killed as a result of an explosion on the territory of a former plant in Darnytsky district. Four people were removed from under the rubble. They suffered injuries of various severity. All of them have received medical aid," it said.

Two more people are still under the rubble, the administration said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that search and rescue operation continues.

 

