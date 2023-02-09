European Parliament's President: Proud to announce that Zelensky to be at European Parliament

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola announced the speech of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, calling it "historic".

She wrote about this on her Twitter page on Thursday, announcing the speech of the Ukrainian president.

"A historic day for Europe. Proud to announce that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will be at the European Parliament this morning. To address the peoples of Europe from the House of European democracy," Metsola said.