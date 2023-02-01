SBU Head: We’re inflicting global blow to internal enemy

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), together with other law enforcement agencies, is conducting large-scale events aimed at identifying corrupt officials, enemy agents and traitors, the SBU has said, citing acting head of the SBU Vasyl Maliuk.

"Today, the Security Service of Ukraine, together with colleagues in the security unit, is conducting a number of large-scale operational and investigative measures aimed at combating the internal enemy," the SBU said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to Maliuk, we are talking about working out individuals who by their actions harm the security of the state in various areas: traitors of Ukraine and agents of Russian special services, representatives of organized crime, officials and corrupt officials who undermine the country's economy and the stable functioning of the military-industrial complex.

The report says that on Wednesday, dozens of searches and handing over of suspicions to persons involved in cases are taking place in the framework of open proceedings in different regions of Ukraine.

"We are fulfilling the task set by the President of Ukraine, Voilodymyr Zelensky, and synchronously delivering a global blow to the internal enemy. And a vivid evidence of this is the mass searches, the handing over of suspicions and the detention of malefactors of different caliber. This is only the first stage of the complex and systematic work that the Security Service is already carrying out. And we don't plan to stop! Every criminal who dares to harm Ukraine, especially in war conditions, must clearly realize that we will put handcuffs on his hands. The SBU will make every effort to do this," the head of the SBU stressed.

He added that the SBU informs the public about the results of today's events and, given the large volume of materials, will continue to do so in the coming days.