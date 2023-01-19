BES hands over seized equipment worth UAH 112 mln to AFU

The Bureau of Economic Security (BES) handed over UAH 112 million worth of computer equipment and communication facilities to the territorial defense units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the press service of the BES reports.

It is noted that smartphones, tablets and laptops of a well-known world brand will be used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and will help the military in carrying out their combat missions.

"The equipment was seized by BES detectives from a group of people with the assistance of officials of the Zakarpattia customs of the State Customs Service, who brought goods in violation of customs rules across the border of Ukraine. Without declaring the goods, the carrier evaded paying value added tax and duty, which led to a shortage of a large sum in the national budget," the statement reads.

It is emphasized that the illegally imported phones, tablets and laptops worth UAH 112 million have been seized.

Currently, the person who committed the illegal movement of goods into the customs territory of Ukraine has been notified of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 3 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (deliberate evasion of value added tax, duties, which led to the actual non-receipt of funds in the state budget on an especially large scale, committed by prior agreement by a group of persons). Other persons involved in the commission of the crime are being identified.

Pre-trial investigation into criminal proceedings is carried out by BES detectives under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office.