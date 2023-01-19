Facts

18:46 19.01.2023

BES hands over seized equipment worth UAH 112 mln to AFU

2 min read
BES hands over seized equipment worth UAH 112 mln to AFU

The Bureau of Economic Security (BES) handed over UAH 112 million worth of computer equipment and communication facilities to the territorial defense units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the press service of the BES reports.

It is noted that smartphones, tablets and laptops of a well-known world brand will be used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and will help the military in carrying out their combat missions.

"The equipment was seized by BES detectives from a group of people with the assistance of officials of the Zakarpattia customs of the State Customs Service, who brought goods in violation of customs rules across the border of Ukraine. Without declaring the goods, the carrier evaded paying value added tax and duty, which led to a shortage of a large sum in the national budget," the statement reads.

It is emphasized that the illegally imported phones, tablets and laptops worth UAH 112 million have been seized.

Currently, the person who committed the illegal movement of goods into the customs territory of Ukraine has been notified of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 3 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (deliberate evasion of value added tax, duties, which led to the actual non-receipt of funds in the state budget on an especially large scale, committed by prior agreement by a group of persons). Other persons involved in the commission of the crime are being identified.

Pre-trial investigation into criminal proceedings is carried out by BES detectives under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office.

Tags: #bes

MORE ABOUT

10:16 10.01.2023
State Customs Service refutes SBU and BES accusations of creating corruption schemes in export of grain

State Customs Service refutes SBU and BES accusations of creating corruption schemes in export of grain

12:10 05.01.2023
BES hands over to ARMA Ermolino semi-finished meat plant valued at over UAH 350 mln

BES hands over to ARMA Ermolino semi-finished meat plant valued at over UAH 350 mln

17:28 27.09.2022
BES recommends including in sanctions list 23 legal entities associated with Russia, Belarus with assets of over UAH 1 bln

BES recommends including in sanctions list 23 legal entities associated with Russia, Belarus with assets of over UAH 1 bln

15:49 01.03.2022
BES to monitor cases of unjustified increase in prices for housing for IDPs, services and goods

BES to monitor cases of unjustified increase in prices for housing for IDPs, services and goods

12:54 17.08.2021
Duration, scandals accompany selection process for Economic Security Bureau director – EBA

Duration, scandals accompany selection process for Economic Security Bureau director – EBA

12:40 12.05.2021
Normal work of BES means end of shadow economy in one year or two – MP Hetmantsev

Normal work of BES means end of shadow economy in one year or two – MP Hetmantsev

AD

HOT NEWS

EU supports Zelensky's peace plan – Michel

Prosecutor asks for arrest with alternative of UAH 365 mln bail for ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

European Parliament adopts resolution on establishment of Special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Ex-chairman of Naftogaz board Kobolev gave himself $10 mln bonus, notified of suspicion

Estonia to provide Ukraine with largest military aid package

LATEST

Denmark to give Ukraine 19 French self-propelled guns Caesar

EU supports Zelensky's peace plan – Michel

Metsola: Resolution on Special Tribunal for Russia's Aggression against Ukraine is strongest signal EP could send

Prosecutor asks for arrest with alternative of UAH 365 mln bail for ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

Energy sector to be part of 10th package of sanctions against Russia – European Council President

Ukrainian Red Cross Society hands over medical equipment to specialized children's medical center

Death toll from missile strike against apartment building in Dnipro rises to 46

Zelensky meets with Charles Michel in Kyiv

Russia must be held to account for crimes on Ukrainian soil – Zelensky

Kuleba on China's position in Ukraine’s war: Most important thing is that Russia doesn’t benefit

AD
AD
AD
AD