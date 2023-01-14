Hungary not to allow NATO weapons through its territory to protect Hungarians in Zakarpattia – PM’s Chancellery

Hungary does not intend to provide its territory for the supply of Leopard 2 tanks by NATO countries to Ukraine, because it does not want to endanger ethnic Hungarians living in Zakarpattia region of Ukraine, head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Hungary Gergely Gulyás said at a briefing on Friday.

"Regarding the issue of political voices lobbying for war, that they demand Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine, the head of the chancellery said: Hungary has a special geopolitical position and the ability to defend national interests. According to him, Hungary could supply weapons to Ukraine only through Zakarpattia, where more than one hundred thousand Hungarians still live. The head of the chancellery stressed that the government's goal is to protect Zakarpattia from war for as long as possible," the Hungarian publication Hirado says publishing a video of the briefing on its website.

Gulyás also noted that the governments of each NATO member state independently decide how much they want to support Ukraine. However, if a NATO member state intervenes in the war, this, according to him, will lead to the outbreak of World War III.