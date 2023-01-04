Facts

Unprofessionalism contributes to high level of losses in Russia – British intelligence about strike on Makiyivka

The destruction of a large number of Russian invaders in the city of Makiyivka, Donetsk region, occupied by the Russian Federation, testifies to the lack of professionalism of the Russian military command, according to a defense intelligence report tweeted by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Wednesday morning.

"On 31 December 2022, Ukraine struck a school building in the Russian-held town of Makiyivka near Donetsk city, which Russia had almost certainly taken over for military use. The building was completely destroyed and, as the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed, 89 Russian personnel were killed. Given the extent of the damage, there is a realistic possibility that ammunition was being stored near to troop accommodation, which detonated during the strike creating secondary explosions," the report notes.

The report also notes that the building was only 12.5 km from the front line, moreover, on one of its most violent sections.

"The Russian military has a record of unsafe ammunition storage from well before the current war, but this incident highlights how unprofessional practices contribute to Russia's high casualty rate," the British intelligence said.

