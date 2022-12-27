Facts

20:53 27.12.2022

Situation in energy system improves, risks of new Russian attacks by New Year still high – Energy Minister

Ukraine made it to increase generating capacity and restore power lines damaged by shelling after the latest air attacks by Russia, however, the situation in the energy system is still difficult and the threat of repeated enemy strikes is very high, Energy Minister of Ukraine Herman Haluschenko has said.

"Today we see that the system is already working much better. But the question is when the strikes will be, how strong they will be and whether there will be any at all. Although there is a feeling that the Russians will still attack us before the New Year. Everything will depend, first of all, on our Air Force," he said on air of the national telethon on Tuesday.

As reported, Ukraine has already suffered nine waves of massive missile attacks, the latest of which occurred on December 16, and twelve drone attacks by the Russian aggressor, as a result of which, in particular, in Kyiv, the subway was not working for more than 24 hours due to damage to the power system, and a power outage for household consumers lasted for twelve hours or more.

