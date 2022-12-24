Facts

16:31 24.12.2022

Important to preserve powers of local communities in urban planning reform – G7 ambassadors

Ambassadors of the G7 countries note the importance of preserving the powers of communities in the course of implementing the urban planning reform.

"G7 ambassadors were interested to hear about the implementation of Urban planning reform, which we will continue to monitor. Essential that the powers of local communities be preserved," according to a message posted on the Twitter account G7 Ambassadors for Reform in Ukraine on Saturday.

The message is illustrated with a photo of the meeting of the ambassadors with Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities and Territories Development and Infrastructureof Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

In turn, Kubrakov tweeted that the meeting discussed the reform of urban planning, which changes the approach to construction and introduces digitalization.

"The next step is to develop by-laws for the implementation of the Reform and create the Task Force that will monitor this process," he wrote.

