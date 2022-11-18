Auchan Ukraine opens 12th pick-up point in Ukraine

Auchan Ukraine has opened another pick-up point store in the capital at 4b Sikorskoho Street, the press service of the company said.

At the same time, it is specified that the new store is one of the largest Auchan pick-up points, its area is 130 square meters, the assortment includes more than 2,500 products. It became the 18th such store in the retailer's network in Kyiv and the 20th in Ukraine.

As reported, last week Auchan Ukraine launched a store of the same format in Bucha, in the summer - in Irpin. It announced several more new stores in Kyiv and satellite towns of the capital before the end of the year.

The pick-up point format is not only an offline store, but also a point of issue for purchases ordered on the retailer's website.

Auchan Retail is an international retail company, the first store opened in France in 1961.

Auchan Ukraine Hypermarket LLC has been operating in Ukraine since 2008. According to the Auchan website, before the Russian invasion, the retailer's network had more than 30 stores of various formats (hypermarkets, supermarkets, pick-up points) in nine cities, it is also developing e-commerce.